  • 11:32 Feb 20, 2020
W10 Alpha

LG W10 Alpha

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3450 mAh
  • Display : 5.71 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

The LG W10 Alpha features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720x1520 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core UNISOC SC9863 processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The device does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but it has face unlock for security.

For the camera department, the LG W10 Alpha has a single 8-megapixel camera sensor with an autofocus lens and LED flash unit on the back. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The smartphone has a 3,450mAh lithium-polymer battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features of LG W10 Alpha include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS and micro USB. The phone measures 147.3 x 71 x 8.9mm and it weighs 170 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.71 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (AI face unlock)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3450 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

147.3 x 71 x 8.9mm

Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (UNISOC SC9863)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certificate)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

LG W10 Alpha launched in India for Rs 9,999

LG W10 Alpha launched in India for Rs 9,999

LG W10 Alpha comes in a single Black colour variant.

