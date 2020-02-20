You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 3450 mAh
- Display : 5.71 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
The LG W10 Alpha features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720x1520 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core UNISOC SC9863 processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM.
The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The device does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but it has face unlock for security.
For the camera department, the LG W10 Alpha has a single 8-megapixel camera sensor with an autofocus lens and LED flash unit on the back. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8-megapixel camera sensor.
The smartphone has a 3,450mAh lithium-polymer battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features of LG W10 Alpha include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS and micro USB. The phone measures 147.3 x 71 x 8.9mm and it weighs 170 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.71 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (AI face unlock)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3450 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
147.3 x 71 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (UNISOC SC9863)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certificate)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
