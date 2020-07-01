Velvet 4G
Coming Soon

LG Velvet 4G

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 GB

Description

LG Velvet features a unique 3D Arc design with slightly curved edges and a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. The phone also sports a waterdrop notch design with the front camera inside on top of the display. It is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor.

On the software front, it runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10W wireless charging as well. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB with microSD.

On the back, the LG Velvet features a unique “raindrop” design for its triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The LG Velvet has IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certifications for durability, and it will have its own compatible version of LG Dual Screen. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Wacom stylus support with 4096 pressure levels.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 GB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Raindrop Triple camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with fast-charging and wireless charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 845)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (BLE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certificate)
Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG Velvet 4G with older Snapdragon 845 SoC goes official

LG Velvet 4G with older Snapdragon 845 SoC goes official

The 4G LG Velvet is exactly identical to the 5G LG Velvet, from the design to the cameras except for the chipset.

0 Comments

