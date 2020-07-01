You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 GB
Description
LG Velvet features a unique 3D Arc design with slightly curved edges and a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Cinema FullVision OLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution and 20.5: 9 aspect ratio. The phone also sports a waterdrop notch design with the front camera inside on top of the display. It is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor.
On the software front, it runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and 10W wireless charging as well. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB with microSD.
On the back, the LG Velvet features a unique “raindrop” design for its triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.
The LG Velvet has IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certifications for durability, and it will have its own compatible version of LG Dual Screen. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and Wacom stylus support with 4096 pressure levels.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 GB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Raindrop Triple camera: 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with fast-charging and wireless charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 845)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (BLE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certificate)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
