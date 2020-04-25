Description

LG Velvet will have a “raindrop” triple-camera setup which includes a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. The main sensor is rumoured to be the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2. The waterdrop notch on the front will house a 16MP camera for selfies.



LG Velvet will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone will be backed up by 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging and wireless charging support.



The device will be arriving with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as a MIL-STD rating for withstanding exposure to elements. Its dimensions are 167.1 x 74 x 7.85 mm, and it weighs 180g.



