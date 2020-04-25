You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 3120 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
LG Velvet will have a “raindrop” triple-camera setup which includes a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. The main sensor is rumoured to be the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2. The waterdrop notch on the front will house a 16MP camera for selfies.
LG Velvet will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone will be backed up by 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging and wireless charging support.
The device will be arriving with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as a MIL-STD rating for withstanding exposure to elements. Its dimensions are 167.1 x 74 x 7.85 mm, and it weighs 180g.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (QHD+ OLED display)
|Resolution
|
3120 x 1440 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Raindrop Triple camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with fast-charging and wireless charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
180 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (BLE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certificate)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Barometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
