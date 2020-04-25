Velvet
Rumoured Specs

LG Velvet

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

LG Velvet will have a “raindrop” triple-camera setup which includes a 48 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 5 megapixels depth sensor. The main sensor is rumoured to be the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2. The waterdrop notch on the front will house a 16MP camera for selfies.

LG Velvet will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone will be backed up by 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging and wireless charging support.

The device will be arriving with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as a MIL-STD rating for withstanding exposure to elements. Its dimensions are 167.1 x 74 x 7.85 mm, and it weighs 180g.

Display

Type

OLED (QHD+ OLED display)
Resolution

3120 x 1440 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Raindrop Triple camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with fast-charging and wireless charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

180 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (BLE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certificate)
Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Barometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG Velvet will feature dewdrop-notch display for the front camera and a curved body.

0 Comments

