V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + Z Camera
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is loaded with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ P-OLED FullVision display with a screen resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU and Snapdragon X55 5G modem that offers 5G connectivity. The phone is available in two memory configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture, 117-degree Field of View and Z Camera (ToF receiver and ToF Emitter). The company claims that the smartphone is a first from LG to come with 8K video recording option. It also comes with Voice Bokeh that separates users’ voices from the background noise. For the front, there is a 10-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 72.5-degree FOV.

 

LG V60 ThinQ 5G runs on Android and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, 5G, 4G LTE and dual SIM support. The phone measures  169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm and weighs 214 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (FullVision OLED Display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + Z Camera (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel super wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture, 117-degree Field of View and Z Camera (ToF receiver and ToF Emitter))
Front Camera

10MP (f/1.9 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

213 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO )
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, MIL-STD 810G durability, Stereo speakers)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect, RGB (In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

