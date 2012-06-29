You might like this
LG T375 Cookie Smart
Product Features :
- Launch : 29 June, 2012
- Operating System :Proprietary LG
- Processor : Single Core 600 MHz
- Battery : 950 mAh
- Display : 3.2 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 64 MB
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A 3G enabled dual sim touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, Wi-Fi/GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
125 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
64 MB (28 MB ROM)
|Internal Memory
|
50 MB
|Expandable
|
16 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QCIF@15fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
950 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
12 hrs
|Standby Time
|
600 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
103 x 59 x 10.7 mm (4.06 x 2.32 x 0.42 in)
|Weight
|
96 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 600 MHz
|Operating System
|
Proprietary LG
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 )
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Proprietary (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM Radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, AMR, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Document viewer, Voice memo)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
Competitors
