T375 Cookie Smart

LG T375 Cookie Smart

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 29 June, 2012
  • Operating System : Proprietary LG
  • Processor : Single Core 600 MHz
  • Battery : 950 mAh
  • Display : 3.2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 64 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A 3G enabled dual sim touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, Wi-Fi/GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

125 ppi

Screen Size

3.2 inches

Memory

RAM

64 MB (28 MB ROM)
Internal Memory

50 MB

Expandable

16 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QCIF@15fps)

Battery

Capacity

950 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

12 hrs

Standby Time

600 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

103 x 59 x 10.7 mm (4.06 x 2.32 x 0.42 in)
Weight

96 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 600 MHz

Operating System

Proprietary LG

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12 )
GPS

No

USB

Proprietary (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM Radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, AMR, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Document viewer, Voice memo)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

