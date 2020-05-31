Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

LG Stylo 6 features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Full Vision display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It comes with a gradient back with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

 
On the camera front, the smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.


LG Stylo 6 is backed by 4000mAh battery with fast charging and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 171.19 x 77.72 x 8.63mm and weighs 219grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Full Vision display)
Resolution

2160 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 5MP (Triple Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP Ultra-wide sensor, 5MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

218 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (BLE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG Stylo 6 announced with built-in stylus, 6.8-inch display, 13MP triple cameras

LG Stylo 6 announced with built-in stylus, 6.8-inch display, 13MP triple cameras

LG Stylo 6 is backed by 4000mAh battery with fast charging and it runs on Android 10.

0 Comments

Login with

