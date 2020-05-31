You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
LG Stylo 6 features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Full Vision display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It comes with a gradient back with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.
LG Stylo 6 is backed by 4000mAh battery with fast charging and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 171.19 x 77.72 x 8.63mm and weighs 219grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Full Vision display)
|Resolution
|
2160 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 5MP (Triple Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP Ultra-wide sensor, 5MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
218 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (BLE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
