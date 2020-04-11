You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 3120 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display. It packs a Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 512GB.
The LG Style3 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear arranged horizontally that comes with a 48 megapixels main shooter and a 5 megapixels secondary snapper. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device, but the company has not specified any kind of fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.
The phone is waterproof with IP68 and IPX5 ratings. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and there’s the Docomo carrier branding below it.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (QHD+ OLED display)
|Resolution
|
3120 x 1440 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor, Adreno 630 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (BLE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certificate)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
