  11:56 Apr 11, 2020
Style3

LG Style3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 3120 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display. It packs a Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 512GB.

 The LG Style3 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup at the rear arranged horizontally that comes with a 48 megapixels main shooter and a 5 megapixels secondary snapper. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device, but the company has not specified any kind of fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

The phone is waterproof with IP68 and IPX5 ratings. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and there’s the Docomo carrier branding below it.

Display

Type

OLED (QHD+ OLED display)
Resolution

3120 x 1440 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor, Adreno 630 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (BLE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, compatible with 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certificate)
Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68 certificate, dust resistant)
Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display.

