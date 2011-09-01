You might like this
LG S365
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Java
- Processor :
- Battery : 900 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 16 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
167 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
8.8 MB
|Expandable
|
16 GB (Card slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, 2.5x Digital Zoom, White Balance, Self Timer, Image Editing, Colour Effect)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QCIF)
Battery
|Capacity
|
900 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
14.3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
559 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
117 x 50.9 x 11.5 mm (4.61 x 2.00 x 0.45 in)
|Weight
|
85 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Java
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 190)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook, Twitter, NewsHunt, NDTV Active)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
Competitors
