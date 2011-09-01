  • 01:49 Jan 10, 2020
S365

LG S365

Rs. 4895

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Java
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 900 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

8.8 MB

Expandable

16 GB (Card slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, 2.5x Digital Zoom, White Balance, Self Timer, Image Editing, Colour Effect)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QCIF)

Battery

Capacity

900 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

14.3 hrs

Standby Time

559 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117 x 50.9 x 11.5 mm (4.61 x 2.00 x 0.45 in)
Weight

85 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Java

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 / 190)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook, Twitter, NewsHunt, NDTV Active)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

