Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The LG Q92 comes loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ PunchHole display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
LG Q92 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with fast charging)
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
