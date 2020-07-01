Description

The LG Q92 comes loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ PunchHole display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



LG Q92 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging.