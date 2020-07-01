Q92
LG Q92

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG Q92 comes loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ PunchHole display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

LG Q92 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with fast charging)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG Q92 announced with 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 765G 5G

LG Q92 announced with 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 765G 5G

The LG Q92 has passed the military standard of the US Department of Defense and has excellent durability.

