Q61
LG Q61

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

LG Q61 comes loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core  MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

LG Q61 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel right beneath the camera module. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for 7.1-channel experience. The phone also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras- 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm

Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG Q61 announced with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 4000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear cameras

LG Q61 announced with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 4000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear cameras

LG Q61 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it.

