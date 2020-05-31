You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
LG Q61 comes loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
LG Q61 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel right beneath the camera module. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for 7.1-channel experience. The phone also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras- 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
