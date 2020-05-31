Description

LG Q61 comes loaded with a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot.







On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



LG Q61 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel right beneath the camera module. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for 7.1-channel experience. The phone also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification.



