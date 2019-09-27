You might like this
LG Q60
Price :
Rs. 13999
|
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.26 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
LG Q60 features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 1520 × 720 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.
The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The phone measures 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm ann it weighs 172rams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.
On the camera front, it is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel super wide angle lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.26 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 5MP (Triple Camera- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,PDAF, 2MP depth sensor, 5MP Super Wide Angle lens)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
