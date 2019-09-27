Description

LG Q60 features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 1520 × 720 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The phone measures 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm ann it weighs 172rams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

On the camera front, it is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel super wide angle lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

