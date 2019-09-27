  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
Q60

LG Q60

Price :

Rs. 13999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

LG Q60 features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 1520 × 720 pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

 

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The phone measures 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm ann it weighs 172rams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

 

 

On the camera front, it is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel super wide angle lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.26 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 5MP (Triple Camera- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,PDAF, 2MP depth sensor, 5MP Super Wide Angle lens)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

LG Q60 with 6.26-inch 19:9 FullVision display, triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 13,490

LG Q60 with 6.26-inch 19:9 FullVision display, triple rear cameras launched in India for Rs 13,490

LG Q60 will be available through online and offline retail channels across India starting October 1.

