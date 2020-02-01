Description

The LG Q51 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS FullVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor.

On the camera front, the LG Q51 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 7.1 channel sound system.