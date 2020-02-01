You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The LG Q51 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS FullVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor.
On the camera front, the LG Q51 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 7.1 channel sound system.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
