LG Q31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.



The LG Q31 packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just below the cameras. comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side as well. The phone is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests.



On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary lens. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter housed inside the U-shaped notch.



LG Q31 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.