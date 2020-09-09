You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
LG Q31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.
The LG Q31 packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor just below the cameras. comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side as well. The phone is also compliant with eight MIL-STD 810G tests.
On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle secondary lens. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter housed inside the U-shaped notch.
LG Q31 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18.9:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP (Dual Cameras- 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel super wide-angle lens.)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
146 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
