Optimus Net

LG Optimus Net

Rs. 3500

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3.3
  • Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 3.2 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3.15 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 3.2 MP camera, music player, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android v2.3.3 (Gingerbread) OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

180 ppi

Screen Size

3.2 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB (512 MB ROM)
Internal Memory

150 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD, 2 GB included)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, White Balance, Effects, ISO Control, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (VGA@24fps)

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

9 hrs

Standby Time

450 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

113.5 x 59 x 12.1 mm (4.47 x 2.32 x 0.48 in)
Weight

122 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 800 MHz (ARM 11, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM7227Ð¢)
Operating System

Android 2.3.3 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 190 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, DivX, XviD, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch)

LG Image gallery

LG Video gallery

