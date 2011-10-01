You might like this
LG Optimus Net
Price :
Rs. 3500
|
Rs. 3500
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3.3
- Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 3.2 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 3.2 MP camera, music player, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android v2.3.3 (Gingerbread) OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
180 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB (512 MB ROM)
|Internal Memory
|
150 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD, 2 GB included)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, White Balance, Effects, ISO Control, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (VGA@24fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
9 hrs
|Standby Time
|
450 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
113.5 x 59 x 12.1 mm (4.47 x 2.32 x 0.48 in)
|Weight
|
122 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 800 MHz (ARM 11, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM7227Ð¢)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3.3 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 190 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, DivX, XviD, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement