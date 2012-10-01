You might like this
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2012
- Operating System :Android 4.0.3
- Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
- Battery : 1540 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled dual sim touchscreen smartphone with 5 MP camera, LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS support & runs on Android 4.0 ICS OS.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
144 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB (2.6 GB user available)
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP ( 2560 x 1920 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1540 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
118.3 x 66.5 x 9.5 mm (4.66 x 2.62 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|
120 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 800 MHz (Cortex-A5, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM7225A Snapdragon)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspo)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, eAAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, DivX, H.264, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch)
