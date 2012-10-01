Optimus L5 Dual E615

LG Optimus L5 Dual E615

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2012
  • Operating System : Android 4.0.3
  • Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
  • Battery : 1540 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled dual sim touchscreen smartphone with 5 MP camera, LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS support & runs on Android 4.0 ICS OS.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

144 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB (2.6 GB user available)
Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP ( 2560 x 1920 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1540 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

10 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

118.3 x 66.5 x 9.5 mm (4.66 x 2.62 x 0.37 in)
Weight

120 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 800 MHz (Cortex-A5, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM7225A Snapdragon)
Operating System

Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspo)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, eAAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, DivX, H.264, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch)

