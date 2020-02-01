You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 1080 × 2256 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The LG K61 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ FullVision Display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display)
|Resolution
|
1080 × 2256 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras- 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
LG News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement