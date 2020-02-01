Description

The LG K61 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ FullVision Display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.