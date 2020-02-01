  • 12:18 Feb 18, 2020
K61
Coming Soon

LG K61

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 × 2256 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 × 2256 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG K61 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ FullVision Display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display)
Resolution

1080 × 2256 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras- 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

The brand has introduced LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S smartphones.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

LG Image gallery

Latest LG Mobiles

LG Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies