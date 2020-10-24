K52
LG K52

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG K52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a hole punch cutout for front camera. It's powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable upto 2TB via a micro sd card. 

 

For the optics, the LG K52 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

 

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, etc.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, HD+ ( 83.1% screen-to-body ratio, punch hole cutout)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

266 ppi

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB (eMMC 5.1)
Expandable

2 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture & 115-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP (wide-angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 27 mm wide)
Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, dual band support)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

