Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The LG K52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a hole punch cutout for front camera. It's powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable upto 2TB via a micro sd card.
For the optics, the LG K52 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, etc.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, HD+ ( 83.1% screen-to-body ratio, punch hole cutout)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
266 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (eMMC 5.1)
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture & 115-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (wide-angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 27 mm wide)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|
188 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
