Description

The LG K52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a hole punch cutout for front camera. It's powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable upto 2TB via a micro sd card.

For the optics, the LG K52 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, etc.