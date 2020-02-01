Description

LG K51S is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the LG K51S is backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The LG K51S measures 165.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm.