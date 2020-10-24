Description

The LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a hole punch cutout for front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a micro sd card.

For the optics, the LG K42 features a quad rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.