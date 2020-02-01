  • 17:34 Feb 25, 2020
K41S
LG K41S

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG Q51 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS FullVision display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor.

 

On the camera front, the LG Q51 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery. For audio, it comes equipped with DTS:X 7.1 channel sound system.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple AI Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

