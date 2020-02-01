You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The LG K41S is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.
The LG K41S is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio FullVision display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad-Cameras: - 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
