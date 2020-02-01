  • 12:18 Feb 18, 2020
K41S
LG K41S

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

The LG K41S  is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

 

The LG K41S is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio FullVision display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad-Cameras: - 13-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light (rear-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

LG K61, LG K51S and K41S with a 6.5-inch display, 4000mAh battery announced

The brand has introduced LG K61, LG K51S and LG K41S smartphones.

