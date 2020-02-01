Description

The LG K41S is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

The LG K41S is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM. The phone measures 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm.