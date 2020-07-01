Description

LG K31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side



On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.