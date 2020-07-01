K31
LG K31

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.7 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

LG K31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side

On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Display

Type

HD+ (18.9:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

32 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP (Dual Cameras- 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel super wide-angle lens.)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

146 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

