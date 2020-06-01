Harmony 4
LG Harmony 4

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG Harmony 4 is loaded with a 6.11-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, though the processor makes is not known at the time of writing. 

 

On the camera front, the LG Harmony 4 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel super wide-angle lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone is loaded with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card slot. The phone is loaded with 3,500mAh battery, which it claims delivers up to 12 hours of talk time, up to 14 days of standby time. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM and GPS.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP (Dual Cameras- 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel super wide-angle lens.)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b, g, n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/ WMA/AAC/AAC+/WAV/AC3/AAC-LC, AMR-NB, WMA, WAV)
Video Player

Yes (DivX, WMV, MP4, H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( rear-mounted fingerprint sensor)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

