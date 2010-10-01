GT350i

LG GT350i

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2010
  • Operating System : Proprietary LG
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 950 mAh
  • Display : 3 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A slider phone with touch as well as QWERTY keypad, GPRS & Wi-Fi connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Pixel Density

155 ppi

Screen Size

3 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

40 MB

Expandable

8 GB (Card slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom, Colour effects, Continuous shot, White Balance, Self Timer, Image Editing)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@12fps)

Battery

Capacity

950 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

5.3 hrs

Standby Time

550 hrs

Dimension

Design

Slider

Size

107.5 x 52.5 x 15.9 mm (4.23 x 2.07 x 0.63 in)
Weight

122 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary LG

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 190)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi b/g)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio, FM transmiter)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook, Picasa, Flickr, MySpace, Orkut, Twitter, NDTV Active, Multitasking, Anti-theft Mobile Tracker)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touch and Type (TFT resistive touchscreen with QWERTY keypad)

