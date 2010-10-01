You might like this
LG GT350i
Price :
Rs. 13299
|
Rs. 13299
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2010
- Operating System :Proprietary LG
- Processor :
- Battery : 950 mAh
- Display : 3 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A slider phone with touch as well as QWERTY keypad, GPRS & Wi-Fi connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 400 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
155 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
40 MB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (Card slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Digital Zoom, Colour effects, Continuous shot, White Balance, Self Timer, Image Editing)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@12fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
950 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5.3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
550 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Slider
|Size
|
107.5 x 52.5 x 15.9 mm (4.23 x 2.07 x 0.63 in)
|Weight
|
122 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary LG
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 190)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi b/g)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps Class 12)
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio, FM transmiter)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook, Picasa, Flickr, MySpace, Orkut, Twitter, NDTV Active, Multitasking, Anti-theft Mobile Tracker)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touch and Type (TFT resistive touchscreen with QWERTY keypad)
