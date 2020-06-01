Description

LG Aristo 5 features a 5.7-inch Full Vision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.



The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.



LG Aristo 5 is backed by 3000mAh battery that LG claims gives up to 10 hours of talk time. The phone runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.