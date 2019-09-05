Description

Lenovo Z6 Pro features a 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED FHD+ display. This smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system with Lenovo’s ZUI 11 out of the box and is backed up by 4000mAh non-removable battery with 27W super fast charging.

On the camera front, the Lenovo Z6 Pro sports an AI quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and other two 16MP and 8MP sensors for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom photos. On the front, it has 32MP single sensor which also supports face unlock feature. It comes equipped with 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with Kryo 485 CPUs along with Adreno 640 GPU.