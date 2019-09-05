You might like this
Lenovo Z6 Pro
Price :
Rs. 33999
|
Rs. 33999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.39 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Lenovo Z6 Pro features a 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED FHD+ display. This smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system with Lenovo’s ZUI 11 out of the box and is backed up by 4000mAh non-removable battery with 27W super fast charging.
On the camera front, the Lenovo Z6 Pro sports an AI quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and other two 16MP and 8MP sensors for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom photos. On the front, it has 32MP single sensor which also supports face unlock feature. It comes equipped with 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with Kryo 485 CPUs along with Adreno 640 GPU.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (HDR10, DCI-P3 color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
516 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.39 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera - 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 16-megapixel 125-degree wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 4x optical zoom, 2-megapixel super video camera with f/1.8 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with Warp Fast Charge technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157.5 x 74.6 x 8.65 mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement