Z6 Pro

Lenovo Z6 Pro

  Launch : 05 September, 2019
  Operating System : Android 9.0
  Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  Battery : 4000 mAh
  Display : 6.39 inches
  Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  RAM : 8 GB
  Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Lenovo Z6 Pro features a 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED FHD+ display. This smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system with Lenovo’s ZUI 11 out of the box and is backed up by 4000mAh non-removable battery with 27W super fast charging.

 

On the camera front, the Lenovo Z6 Pro sports an AI quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and other two 16MP and 8MP sensors for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom photos. On the front, it has 32MP single sensor which also supports face unlock feature. It comes equipped with 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with Kryo 485 CPUs along with Adreno 640 GPU.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (HDR10, DCI-P3 color gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

516 ppi

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad Rear Camera - 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 16-megapixel 125-degree wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 4x optical zoom, 2-megapixel super video camera with f/1.8 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with Warp Fast Charge technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.5 x 74.6 x 8.65 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

