Lenovo S850
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 July, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
A 5 inch dual sim smartphone with Quad core processor and Android Jelly Bean OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1280 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
294 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh (Li-Po)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
13 hrs
|Standby Time
|
336 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
141 x 71 x 8.2 mm (5.55 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|
140 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: Mediatek MT6582)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP, HS)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Micro-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Image/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk , Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
