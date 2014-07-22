S850

Lenovo S850

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 July, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

A 5 inch dual sim smartphone with Quad core processor and Android Jelly Bean OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

720 x 1280 pixels

Pixel Density

294 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh (Li-Po)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

13 hrs

Standby Time

336 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

141 x 71 x 8.2 mm (5.55 x 2.80 x 0.32 in)
Weight

140 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: Mediatek MT6582)
Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP, HS)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Micro-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Image/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk , Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

Lenovo Image gallery

