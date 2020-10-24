You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro comes with a triple camera system consisting of a 64 megapixels primary shooter, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels macro and depth sensor. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.
The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (20W fast Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
