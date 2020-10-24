Description

Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro comes with a triple camera system consisting of a 64 megapixels primary shooter, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels macro and depth sensor. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.



The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.