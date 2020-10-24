Lemon K12 Pro
Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 

The Lenovo Lemon K12 Pro comes with a triple camera system consisting of a 64 megapixels primary shooter, as well as a pair of 2 megapixels macro and depth sensor. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.


The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (20.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (20W fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 662)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lenovo Lemon K12 and Lemon K12 Pro announced

Lenovo Lemon K12 and Lemon K12 Pro announced

The Lemon K12 is a rebadged version of the Moto E7 Plus, while the Lemon K12 Pro is a rebadged version of Moto G9 Power.

