Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Lenovo Lemon K12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.
For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.
Lenovo Lemon K12 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Drop Notch Display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 2 MP (Dual Read Camera: 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
200 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
