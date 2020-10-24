Lemon K12
Coming Soon

Lenovo Lemon K12

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Lenovo Lemon K12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Lenovo Lemon K12 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. 

Display

Type

HD+ (Drop Notch Display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 2 MP (Dual Read Camera: 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

200 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lenovo Lemon K12 and Lemon K12 Pro announced

Lenovo Lemon K12 and Lemon K12 Pro announced

The Lemon K12 is a rebadged version of the Moto E7 Plus, while the Lemon K12 Pro is a rebadged version of Moto G9 Power.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Lenovo Image gallery

Latest Lenovo Mobiles

Lenovo Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies