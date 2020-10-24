Description

Lenovo Lemon K12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

For the camera, there is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Lenovo Lemon K12 comes with a rear fingerprint sensor and on the software front, it runs on Android 10 operating system. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.