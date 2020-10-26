Legion Phone Duel 2
Coming Soon

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5500 mAh
  • Display : 6.92 inches
  • Resolution : 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Lenovo Legion 2 Duel sports a 6.92-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display that has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 2460 x 1080 resolution, 1300-nits of peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch response rate, and a 3.8ms response time. The display supports 8-bit HDR display with a Pixelworks i6 chipset. There is Gorilla Glass 5 Protection present as well. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to a whopping 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For the optics, the Legion Phone 2 Pro has a dual camera setup consisting of an OmniVision 64MP f/1.9 1.0 µm primary sensor paired with a 16MP f/2.2 123° ultrawide angle camera. There is a 44MP front-facing shooter that is pop-up sliding out from the right side of the phone. 

 

The Legion 2 Duel is backed by a 5,500mAh battery split into two cells of 2750mAh each. The splitting of two batteries allowed Lenovo to put in 90W fast charging support and through two USB-C ports. 

 

The phone has a twin-turbo fan active cooling system built into it. One is an intake fan with 29 blades and a 12,500 RPM while the other is an output fan that pushes out the hot air. It too has 29 blades but its RPM is higher at 15,000. Lenovo says that the fans have a noise level of 24.7dB and a life of up to 50,000 hours which converts to almost 6 years. Lenovo has also included a vapor chamber with liquid cooling for passive cooling. The phone also has four ultrasonic shoulder keys, dual force touch sensors, and dual capacitance keys. 

 

The dual front-facing magnet speakers are tuned by Dolby with Atmos support which also has a smart amplifier. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 6, one USB-C 3.1 port for charging and DisplayPort support, 1 USB-C for power in, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G. 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 8-Bit HDR, 1300-nits peak brightness, 3.8ms response time, Gorilla Glass 5 protection )
Resolution

2460 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.92 inches (Samsung E4 AMOLED)

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB ( LPDDR5 )
Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB, 512GB (UFS 3.1 Storage )
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP (Dual Camera: OmniVision 64MP f/1.9 1.0 µm primary sensor, 16MP f/2.2 123-degree ultrawide angle camera)
Front Camera

44MP (Side pop-up, f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (8K @ 24/30 fps, 4K @ 30/60 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5500 mAh (Split into 2750mAh, with 90W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

259 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Two Ports, USB 2.1, USB 3.1)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lenovo launches Legion Phone Duel 2 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888, twin-turbo fan active cooling and more

Lenovo has launched its latest gaming smartphone called Legion Phone Duel 2 with the highest-end specifications seen in an Android phone

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro design revealed ahead of launch, to feature an in-built fan

The design of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has been revealed ahead of the launch, suggesting the smartphone will come with an in-built fan for cooling

Smartphones launching in April 2021

Smartphones launching in April 2021

A bunch of smartphones are slated for release in April 2021 and here a is a list of the phones

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM

The upcoming gaming smartphone from Lenovo and the successor to last year's Lenovo Legion, is the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro that has been spotted on Geekbench

