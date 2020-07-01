Description

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is loaded with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with two USB Type-C ports and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone runs on Android with Legion OS running on top of it. On the battery front, it two 2,500mAh batteries that deliver a total output of 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 90W Super flash charging, which can charge the device up to 50 per cent in 10 minutes and 100 per cent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, QZSS(L1+L5), 2 x USB Type-C and NFC.