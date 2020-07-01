You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.65 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is loaded with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with two USB Type-C ports and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The phone runs on Android with Legion OS running on top of it. On the battery front, it two 2,500mAh batteries that deliver a total output of 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 90W Super flash charging, which can charge the device up to 50 per cent in 10 minutes and 100 per cent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, QZSS(L1+L5), 2 x USB Type-C and NFC.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
390 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.65 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV.)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (pop-up selfie camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (90W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.09GHz (Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 + 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ROG UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Competitors
