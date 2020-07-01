Legion Phone Duel
Coming Soon

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.65 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is loaded with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

 

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with two USB Type-C ports and it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone runs on Android with Legion OS running on top of it. On the battery front, it two 2,500mAh batteries that deliver a total output of 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 90W Super flash charging, which can charge the device up to 50 per cent in 10 minutes and 100 per cent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, QZSS(L1+L5), 2 x USB Type-C and NFC.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.65 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV.)
Front Camera

20 MP (pop-up selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (90W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.09GHz (Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 + 4x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (ROG UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

