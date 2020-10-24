You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 16 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is supposed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that will be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is also expected to feature a revamped fan cooling system for better sustained performance.
The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box. Other speculated features include a 144Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, UFS 3.1 storage along with LPDDR5 RAM.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
16 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement