Description

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is supposed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that will be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is also expected to feature a revamped fan cooling system for better sustained performance.

The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box. Other speculated features include a 144Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, UFS 3.1 storage along with LPDDR5 RAM.