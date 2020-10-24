Legion 2 Pro
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 16 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is supposed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that will be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM. The smartphone is also expected to feature a revamped fan cooling system for better sustained performance.

 

The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box. Other speculated features include a 144Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, UFS 3.1 storage along with LPDDR5 RAM. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

16 GB

Internal Memory

512GB, 256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

