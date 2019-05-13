Description

Lenovo K9 Note features a 5.9-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and comes equipped with 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The major highlight of Lenovo K9 Note is its dual rear camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Lenovo K9 Note houses a fingerprint sensor embedded on its rear panel and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone gets its juices from a 3760 mAh battery.