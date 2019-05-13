  • 23:22 Dec 18, 2019
K9 Note

Lenovo K9 Note

Rs. 8999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3760 mAh
  • Display : 5.9 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Lenovo K9 Note features a 5.9-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and comes equipped with 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The major highlight of Lenovo K9 Note is its dual rear camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Lenovo K9 Note houses a fingerprint sensor embedded on its rear panel and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone gets its juices from a 3760 mAh battery.

Display

Type

FHD IPS

Resolution

1080 x 1920 pixels

Screen Size

5.9 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3760 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.3 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

