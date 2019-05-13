You might like this
Lenovo K9 Note
Price :
Rs. 8999
|
Rs. 8999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 13 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3760 mAh
- Display : 5.9 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Lenovo K9 Note features a 5.9-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and comes equipped with 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
The major highlight of Lenovo K9 Note is its dual rear camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Lenovo K9 Note houses a fingerprint sensor embedded on its rear panel and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone gets its juices from a 3760 mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
FHD IPS
|Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.9 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3760 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.3 x 76.7 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement