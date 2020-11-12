K13 Note
Lenovo K13 Note

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Lenovo K13 Note features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

 

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. 

Lenovo K13 Note

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (60Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB, 128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth camera)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

