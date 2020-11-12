Description

The Lenovo K13 Note features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable through a hybrid SIM solution.

The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfies will be handled by an 8MP sensor housed inside a water-drop style notch.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Moto G10 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It is also IP52 water resistant and has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Lenovo K13 Note