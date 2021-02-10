You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Lenovo K13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display on the front with a water-drop style notch. The rear of the device is made of plastic and also sports a fingerprint sensor.
The K13 will be powered by a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor the name of which is unknown yet. The processor will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which will be expandable via MicroSD card.
For the optics, it will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor with a LED flash. On the front it will have a 5MP selfie camera. As per the leak, the device will run on Android 10 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will charge via USB-C.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
