Lenovo K13

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Lenovo K13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display on the front with a water-drop style notch. The rear of the device is made of plastic and also sports a fingerprint sensor. 

 

The K13 will be powered by a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor the name of which is unknown yet. The processor will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which will be expandable via MicroSD card. 

 

For the optics, it will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor with a LED flash. On the front it will have a 5MP selfie camera. As per the leak, the device will run on Android 10 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will charge via USB-C. 

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz

Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

