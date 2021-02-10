Description

The Lenovo K13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display on the front with a water-drop style notch. The rear of the device is made of plastic and also sports a fingerprint sensor.

The K13 will be powered by a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor the name of which is unknown yet. The processor will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which will be expandable via MicroSD card.

For the optics, it will have a dual camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor with a LED flash. On the front it will have a 5MP selfie camera. As per the leak, the device will run on Android 10 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that will charge via USB-C.