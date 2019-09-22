  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
K10 Plus

Lenovo K10 Plus

Rs. 10999

Lenovo K10 Plus features a 6.22-inch dewdrop notch display with 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It will have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Lenovo K10 Plus is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

On the battery front, the phone is loaded with a 4050mAh battery with which the company claims to offer 388 hours of standby time, 130 hours of music playback, 39 hours of calling, 15 hours of video playback and 9 hours of gaming. It comes with Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches (87 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 5MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4050 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 with Adreno 506 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint: rear-mounted )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

The Lenovo K10 Plus comes in Sprite and Black colours

Lenovo K10 Plus is a Big Billion Days Specials item.

