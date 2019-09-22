You might like this
Lenovo K10 Plus
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4050 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
Lenovo K10 Plus features a 6.22-inch dewdrop notch display with 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It will have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
On the camera front, the Lenovo K10 Plus is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
On the battery front, the phone is loaded with a 4050mAh battery with which the company claims to offer 388 hours of standby time, 130 hours of music playback, 39 hours of calling, 15 hours of video playback and 9 hours of gaming. It comes with Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches (87 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4050 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 with Adreno 506 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint: rear-mounted )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
