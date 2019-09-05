Description

Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch dewdrop notch display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

On the camera front, the Lenovo K10 Note is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Bokeh effect mode.

On the battery front, the phone is loaded with a 4050mAh battery and it will support 18W fast charging support. The Lenovo K10 Note features a physical fingerprint sensor at the back panel. For audio, the company has added Dolby Atmos and it also comes with a Game Mode & Inteframe optimisation for the enhanced gaming experience.