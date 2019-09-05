  • 23:22 Dec 18, 2019
K10 Note 128GB

Lenovo K10 Note 128GB

Price :

Rs. 15999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4050 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 05 September, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4050 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

 Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch dewdrop notch display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. 

 

On the camera front, the Lenovo K10 Note is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with Bokeh effect mode. 

 

On the battery front, the phone is loaded with a 4050mAh battery and it will support 18W fast charging support. The Lenovo K10 Note features a physical fingerprint sensor at the back panel. For audio, the company has added Dolby Atmos and it also comes with a Game Mode & Inteframe optimisation for the enhanced gaming experience. 

 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches (90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP + 5MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4050 mAh (18W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno 616 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint: rear-mounted )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note and A6 Note launched in India

The brand has launched Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note in the country.

