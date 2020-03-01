You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.08 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Lenovo A7 features a 6.07-inch waterdrop display. The resolution is not revealed but as per Google Play Console listing which surfaced last month, the phone will have a 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution and a pixel density of 320 ppi.
The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with PoweVR IMG8322 GPU. The listing also revealed that it has 2GB RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie OS.
The phone is loaded with a 4000mAh removable battery with which the company claims to offer 416 hours of standby time. On the camera front, the Lenovo A7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.08 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor with PoweVR IMG8322 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
