Lenovo A7 features a 6.07-inch waterdrop display. The resolution is not revealed but as per Google Play Console listing which surfaced last month, the phone will have a 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution and a pixel density of 320 ppi.



The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with PoweVR IMG8322 GPU. The listing also revealed that it has 2GB RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie OS.



The phone is loaded with a 4000mAh removable battery with which the company claims to offer 416 hours of standby time. On the camera front, the Lenovo A7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch.