  • 15:21 Apr 13, 2020
A7
Lenovo A7

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Lenovo A7 features a 6.07-inch waterdrop display. The resolution is not revealed but as per Google Play Console listing which surfaced last month, the phone will have a 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution and a pixel density of 320 ppi.

The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor with PoweVR IMG8322 GPU. The listing also revealed that it has 2GB RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

The phone is loaded with a 4000mAh removable battery with which the company claims to offer 416 hours of standby time. On the camera front, the Lenovo A7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.08 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP)
Front Camera

5 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc SC9863A processor with PoweVR IMG8322 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lenovo A7 launched with Unisoc SC9863 processor and 13MP dual cameras

Lenovo A7 features a 6.07-inch waterdrop display with 87% high screen ratio design.

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

