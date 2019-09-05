Description

Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch HD+ display with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel lens for selfies and video calling. The phone will be available in Black and Blue colour options.

The Lenovo A6 Note is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and the company will bundle a 10W fast charger as well. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system.