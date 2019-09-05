You might like this
Lenovo A6 Note
Product Features :
- Launch : 05 September, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.08 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch HD+ display with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel lens for selfies and video calling. The phone will be available in Black and Blue colour options.
The Lenovo A6 Note is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and the company will bundle a 10W fast charger as well. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 88% screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.08 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, IMG Power VR GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
