  • 23:22 Dec 18, 2019
A6 Note

Lenovo A6 Note

Price :

Rs. 7999

  • Launch : 05 September, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch HD+ display with 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel lens for selfies and video calling. The phone will be available in Black and Blue colour options.

 

The Lenovo A6 Note is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and the company will bundle a 10W fast charger as well. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 Drop Notch Display, 88% screen to body ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.08 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP + 2MP)
Front Camera

5 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear and front Camera)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, IMG Power VR GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

