Lenovo A526
Price :
Rs. 9999
|
Rs. 9999
Product Features :
- Launch : 02 April, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 4.5 inches
- Resolution : 854 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A stylish 4.5 inch smartphone with quad core processor and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean Operating System.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (FWVGA )
|Resolution
|
854 x 480 pixels
|Screen Size
|
4.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Fixed-Focus)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh (Li-Po)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
145 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MT6582M)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Receiver)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gravity Sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Lenovo Premium Apps like SHAREit, SECUREit, SYNCit)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
