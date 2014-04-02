A526

Lenovo A526

Product Features :

  • Launch : 02 April, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 4.5 inches
  • Resolution : 854 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A stylish 4.5 inch smartphone with quad core processor and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean Operating System.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (FWVGA )
Resolution

854 x 480 pixels

Screen Size

4.5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Fixed-Focus)
Front Camera

0.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh (Li-Po)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

145 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MT6582M)
Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS

GPS

Yes

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Receiver)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gravity Sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Lenovo Premium Apps like SHAREit, SECUREit, SYNCit)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

