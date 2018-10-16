  • 14:12 Feb 19, 2020
A5 2GB

Lenovo A5 2GB

Rs. 5999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 October, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

Lenovo A5 is equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor along with 3GB of RAM.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

295 ppi

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (f/2.2, Autofocus)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.2)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

146.2 x 70.9 x 9.8 mm

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (Mediatek MT6739)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZUI 3.9)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint: rear-mounted, face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

