Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Lava Z6 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ 20:9 2.5D Curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the 2.3GHz octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

 

The Lava Z6 has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and supports expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, the Lava Z6 sports a triple camera setup with 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash. It runs Android 10 and packs a 5000mAh battery.

 

The phone measures 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weighs 190 grams. They hace connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

LCD, HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 75.8 x 9.0 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on XOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Lava launches new Z-series customisable smartphones in India, price starts Rs 5,499

Lava Z1 and BeFIT smartband will be available on January 26 while the Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 smartphones will be available on January 11.

