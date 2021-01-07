Description

Lava Z4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ 20:9 2.5D Curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the 2.3GHz octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Lava Z4 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and supports expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Lava Z4 sports a triple camera setup with 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash. It runs Android 10 and packs a 5000mAh battery.

The phone measures 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weighs 190 grams. They hace connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.