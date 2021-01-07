You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Lava Z4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ 20:9 2.5D Curved glass display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the 2.3GHz octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
The Lava Z4 has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and supports expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, the Lava Z4 sports a triple camera setup with 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensor. For the front, it has a 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash. It runs Android 10 and packs a 5000mAh battery.
The phone measures 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weighs 190 grams. They hace connectivity features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.5 x 75.8 x 9.0 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on XOS 6.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Lava News
