Product Features :
- Launch : 11 May, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 7 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Lava Z2 Max sports a 7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, 2.5D curved screen, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio with a notch up top housing the front camera. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. It also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).
On the back you get a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats.
The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that has a charging time of 3 hours 47 minutes per Lava's claims. It can deliver 9 hours and 8 minutes of YouTube video playback on full brightness and loudness.
The phone measures 174.7x78.6x9.05mm and weighs 216 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass)
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
258 ppi
|Screen Size
|
7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (3h 47m charge time)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition based on XOS 6.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
