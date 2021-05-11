Description

The Lava Z2 Max sports a 7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, 2.5D curved screen, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio with a notch up top housing the front camera. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. It also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the back you get a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that has a charging time of 3 hours 47 minutes per Lava's claims. It can deliver 9 hours and 8 minutes of YouTube video playback on full brightness and loudness.

The phone measures 174.7x78.6x9.05mm and weighs 216 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition.