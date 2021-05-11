Z2 Max

Lava Z2 Max

Price :

Rs. 7799

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 May, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 7 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Lava Z2 Max sports a 7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, 2.5D curved screen, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio with a notch up top housing the front camera. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. It also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

 

On the back you get a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chats. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that has a charging time of 3 hours 47 minutes per Lava's claims. It can deliver 9 hours and 8 minutes of YouTube video playback on full brightness and loudness.

 

The phone measures 174.7x78.6x9.05mm and weighs 216 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition. 

Display

Type

LCD, HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass)
Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

258 ppi

Screen Size

7 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (3h 47m charge time)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35)
Operating System

Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition based on XOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

