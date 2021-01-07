You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Lava Z2 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via micro sd card slot.
It has a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Android 10 Go Edition and it is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery. It measures 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weighs 190 grams.
Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.5 x 75.8 x 9.0 mm
|Weight
|
190 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition based on XOS 6.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
Lava News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement