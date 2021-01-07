Z2

Lava Z2

Price :

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Lava Z2 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via micro sd card slot.

 

It has a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on Android 10 Go Edition and it is juiced up by a 5000mAh battery. It measures 164.5×75.8×9.0mm and weighs 190 grams.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

LCD, HD+ ( Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 75.8 x 9.0 mm

Weight

190 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35)
Operating System

Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition based on XOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Lava launches new Z-series customisable smartphones in India, price starts Rs 5,499

Lava launches new Z-series customisable smartphones in India, price starts Rs 5,499

Lava Z1 and BeFIT smartband will be available on January 26 while the Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 smartphones will be available on January 11.

