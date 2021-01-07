Z1

Lava Z1

  • Launch : 07 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3100 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Lava Z1 features 5-inch display with 480×854 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone has 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. It comes with a military grade certification.


On the camera front, Lava Z1 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, dual-LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery and it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition. The dimensions are 145.1x 73.3×10.26mm.

 

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Single Camera: 5MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes (LED)

Battery

Capacity

3100 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

145.1 x 73.3 x 10.26 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A20)
Operating System

Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition based on XOS 6.2)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

2 Year

Dustproof

Yes (Military Grade Certified)
