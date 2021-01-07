Description

Lava Z1 features 5-inch display with 480×854 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone has 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. It comes with a military grade certification.



On the camera front, Lava Z1 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, dual-LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery and it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition. The dimensions are 145.1x 73.3×10.26mm.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB.