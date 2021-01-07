You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Quad Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 3100 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Lava Z1 features 5-inch display with 480×854 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone has 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. It comes with a military grade certification.
On the camera front, Lava Z1 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, dual-LED flash. The smartphone is powered by a 3100mAh battery and it runs on XOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition. The dimensions are 145.1x 73.3×10.26mm.
Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Single Camera: 5MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3100 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
145.1 x 73.3 x 10.26 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A20)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Android 10 Go Edition based on XOS 6.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
2 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (Military Grade Certified)
Lava News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement