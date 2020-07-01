Z93 Plus
Lava Mobiles Z93 Plus

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Lava Z93 Plus smartphone is listed in Black and Gold colours. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa core-core processor along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup of a 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz

Operating System

Android 9.0

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

