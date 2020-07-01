Description

Lava Z93 Plus smartphone is listed in Black and Gold colours. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa core-core processor along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.



The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup of a 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



