Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Lava Z93 Plus smartphone is listed in Black and Gold colours. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa core-core processor along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup of a 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
