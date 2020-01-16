You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 January, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3200 mAh
- Display : 5.7 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Lava Z71 is equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone is equipped with a face unlock feature and fingerprint scanner.
For optics, the phone employs a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash for selfies and video calling. The camera is equipped with AI Studio mode that captures images in six different camera mode.
The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 3200mAh battery. The Lava Z71 runs for 1.5 days in a single charge. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM, micro USB port and GPS.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (Dot Notch display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
295 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (microSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera:)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3200 mAh (Li-ion)
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 16nm)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face Unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
