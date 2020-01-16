Description

Lava Z71 is equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone is equipped with a face unlock feature and fingerprint scanner.



For optics, the phone employs a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash for selfies and video calling. The camera is equipped with AI Studio mode that captures images in six different camera mode.





The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 3200mAh battery. The Lava Z71 runs for 1.5 days in a single charge. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM, micro USB port and GPS.