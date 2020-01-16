  • 17:16 Jan 16, 2020
Z71

Lava Mobiles Z71

Rs. 6299

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 January, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3200 mAh
  • Display : 5.7 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Lava Z71 is equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone is equipped with a face unlock feature and fingerprint scanner.

For optics, the phone employs a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with soft flash for selfies and video calling. The camera is equipped with AI Studio mode that captures images in six different camera mode.


The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 3200mAh battery. The Lava Z71 runs for 1.5 days in a single charge. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, dual-SIM, micro USB port and GPS.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (Dot Notch display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

295 ppi

Screen Size

5.7 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera:)
Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3200 mAh (Li-ion)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 16nm)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Face Unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lava Z71 launched in India for Rs 6,299

Lava Z71 is available in Ruby Red and Steel Blue colour options on Flipkart.

