Description

Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 2.5D curved screen.



Under the hood, there is a octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.6GHz along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. On the camera front, it features a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.



The camera comes with features like Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters. For the front, there is an 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





Lava Z66 runs Android operating system but the version has not been reavelaed in the Flipkart listing. It is backed by a 3950mAh battery.