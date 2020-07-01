Z66
Coming Soon

Lava Mobiles Z66

Price :

Rs. 7999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3950 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3950 mAh
  • Display : 6.08 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 2.5D curved screen.

Under the hood, there is a octa-core Unisoc processor clocked at 1.6GHz along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. On the camera front, it features a dual camera setup of a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

The camera comes with features like Beauty Mode, HDR Mode, Burst Mode, Panorama, Night, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Filters. For the front, there is an 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
 

Lava Z66 runs Android operating system but the version has not been reavelaed in the Flipkart listing. It is backed by a 3950mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.08 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (microSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP

Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3950 mAh (Li-ion)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Unisoc)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC/WMA/WAV)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GP, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MPEG)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Lava Z66 is listed in Berry Red and Marine Blue colour variants.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Lava Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Lava Mobiles Mobiles

Lava Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies